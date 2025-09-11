AI in education: Most teachers aware of ChatGPT but few confident in classroom use

Artificial intelligence is reshaping education, but most teachers in American classrooms remain unprepared to use it effectively. A new study by researchers from the University of Tennessee reveals sharp divides in awareness, usage, and confidence among elementary and secondary educators.

Published in Education Sciences, the study "AI Literacy: Elementary and Secondary Teachers’ Use of AI-Tools, Reported Confidence, and Professional Development Needs" surveyed 242 teachers across grades 3–12 in the southeastern United States. The findings underscore how quickly AI tools like ChatGPT are making their way into schools, while also exposing the challenges teachers face in adapting to them.

Awareness and Use of AI Tools

The research shows that while most teachers have heard of AI writing tools, fewer than half actively use them in the classroom. ChatGPT emerged as the most widely recognized and utilized platform, followed by Grammarly, Magic School, and Brisk. Secondary teachers consistently reported higher levels of familiarity, understanding, and actual use than their elementary counterparts.

Overall, 92 percent of respondents were aware of ChatGPT, but only 47 percent reported using AI in their teaching. Among those who did, AI was employed primarily for lesson planning, assessment design, feedback generation, and text differentiation for diverse learners. Some teachers also relied on AI for professional tasks such as drafting emails or creating instructional visuals. Despite these uses, adoption remains uneven, with elementary educators often citing developmental appropriateness and tool complexity as barriers.

The survey found that 80 percent of secondary teachers recognized AI tutoring systems, compared to just over half of elementary teachers. Awareness of grading and assessment tools such as Turnitin and Gradescope was also significantly higher among secondary teachers. This divide suggests that students in higher grades are more likely to experience AI-enhanced instruction than younger peers, potentially widening existing gaps in exposure to technology.

Confidence and Classroom Challenges

Confidence proved to be a decisive factor in whether teachers integrated AI. Secondary educators reported greater self-assurance across all categories, from lesson planning and grading to communicating with families and districts about AI use. Elementary teachers scored consistently lower, especially in areas like troubleshooting AI-related issues or explaining integration policies to parents.

Teachers expressed generally positive feelings about AI, particularly its ability to save time and improve productivity. Many reported satisfaction with tools like ChatGPT and Grammarly, which were seen as reliable supports for planning and student feedback. However, stress and uncertainty surfaced among those concerned about ethical implications, accuracy of AI-generated content, and student misuse.

The most frequently cited challenge was academic dishonesty. Teachers noted that students often bypassed learning by copying AI responses wholesale. Other problems included crafting effective prompts, dealing with inaccurate outputs, and navigating an overwhelming variety of platforms. Ethical concerns such as data privacy, algorithmic bias, and the risk of diminishing student critical thinking skills added to the complexity of adoption.

Even among teachers who felt positive, caution was evident. Many described AI as useful for generating first drafts or lesson outlines but insisted on editing outputs to suit classroom needs. A minority expressed skepticism altogether, fearing that reliance on AI could erode essential student skills and deepen inequities.

Professional Development Needs

Perhaps the most striking finding of the study is the lack of professional development. Only 24 percent of teachers reported receiving any AI-related training. Among those, many relied on self-teaching, peer collaboration, or district-led sessions rather than formal instruction. While some found these resources moderately helpful, the majority identified structured workshops as their top need.

Eighty percent of all respondents said professional development workshops would boost their confidence in using AI. Teachers also called for clear permission policies, access to reliable tools, and guidance on best practices. Elementary teachers were particularly likely to request training, reflecting their lower reported confidence compared to secondary colleagues.

Despite growing awareness of AI’s potential, the absence of system-wide support leaves teachers struggling to keep pace with technological change. The study warns that without targeted training and consistent policies, educators risk either misusing AI or failing to leverage its benefits at all. This could lead to fragmented practices across districts and further disparities between elementary and secondary levels.

Policy and Research Implications

The authors argue that one-size-fits-all solutions will not work, as the needs of elementary and secondary teachers diverge sharply. Differentiated professional development, ongoing support, and robust ethical guidelines are essential. Schools must also provide leadership, infrastructure, and a clear vision to reassure teachers about integrating AI responsibly.

The research highlights the importance of addressing not just technical competence but also the ethical and social dimensions of AI use in education. Teachers voiced concerns about academic integrity, algorithmic bias, and equity of access. Addressing these issues requires policies that balance innovation with protection for students.

Future studies, the authors suggest, should track how teacher awareness and confidence evolve over time as AI tools advance. Longitudinal research could shed light on whether training efforts actually lead to better classroom practices and improved student outcomes. There is also a pressing need to examine which forms of professional development are most effective in building AI literacy among teachers across different contexts.