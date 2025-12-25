Remembering Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Architect of Modern India
On the birth centenary of India's former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, leaders across the political spectrum celebrated his contributions to the nation. Praised for his commitment to national unity and democratic values, his leadership left an indelible mark with initiatives like the Golden Triangle, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, and more.
Commemorating the birth centenary of former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, leaders from Tamil Nadu, including the state's governor and local BJP officials, paid tribute to the late political giant, celebrating his lifelong commitment to national unity, democratic values, and visionary leadership.
BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran emphasized Vajpayee's unwavering protection of national integrity amid challenges, enhancing India's political stature worldwide. Vajpayee's impactful policies included the Golden Triangle road project and Antyodaya Anna Yojana, targeting hunger alleviation and infrastructure development, respectively.
Governor R N Ravi highlighted Vajpayee's moral clarity and strategic foresight, instrumental in India's nuclear advancements and educational reforms like the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan. His legacy of fostering democratic ethos and national security continues to inspire a robust vision of a self-reliant India.
