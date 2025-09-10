UP Board Warns Students Against Fake Educational Websites
The Uttar Pradesh education board cautions students against fraudulent websites mimicking its official portal and plans to file an FIR against these sites. The counterfeit websites have replicated content and photos from the official site, leading to confusion among candidates.
The Uttar Pradesh education board has issued a warning to students, advising them to be wary of fraudulent websites that mimic its official portal. The board has announced intentions to lodge an FIR against these unauthorized sites.
According to the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad secretary, Bhagwati Singh, these fake websites have duplicated content and images from the official site, causing significant confusion among candidates.
In a statement to PTI, the UP Board identified misleading websites with similar domain names such as upmsp-edu.in and upmsponline.in, urging students to disregard any information or payment options found on these platforms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
