Maharashtra's Strategic Move: Leading the Global Skilled Workforce
Maharashtra aims to retain its position as a leading supplier of skilled manpower to global industries. Initiatives include upgrading ITIs into world-class skill centres and offering new courses such as solar technology and AI programming. A strong mechanism will enhance short-term training to meet international demand.
Maharashtra is reinforcing its commitment to being a top provider of skilled manpower globally, as announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. His administration plans to implement effective short-term training courses tailored to international standards.
Fadnavis emphasized the creation of a robust system for both government and private ITIs, with rigorous monitoring via digital platforms from admission to course completion. In collaboration with expert institutions, the state aims to align its training curricula with global market demands.
Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha revealed plans to foster entrepreneurship through innovative ITI courses covering fields like solar technology, EV mechanics, and industrial robotics. This initiative coincides with a new partnership with Mahindra & Mahindra for specialized training programs.
