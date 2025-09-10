Inspiring Patriotism: Delhi Schools to Host Veer Gatha 5.0 Competition

The Delhi government has mandated all schools to organize the Veer Gatha 5.0 competition by September 20. This initiative seeks to raise awareness about the life stories of gallantry award winners, instilling a sense of patriotism and civic duty among students.

In a collaborative effort with the Ministry of Defence following a directive from the Ministry of Education, schools have been instructed to involve students in various projects centered on the lives of award-winning heroes. According to a circular from the SCERT, the best submissions will receive national recognition during the Republic Day celebrations in 2026.

Educational institutions across the Directorate of Education, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and other entities have been urged to run the competition and submit top entries on the MyGov portal. The circular further advised creating a 'Veer Gatha Corner' in schools, showcasing military traditions and narratives of courage, to be shared on social platforms for wider engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)