Left Menu

Inspiring Patriotism: Delhi Schools to Host Veer Gatha 5.0 Competition

The Delhi government has mandated schools to conduct the Veer Gatha 5.0 competition by September 20. This aims to foster civic responsibility and patriotism among students by highlighting the stories of gallantry award winners. Selected entries will be rewarded during the Republic Day celebrations in 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 19:37 IST
Inspiring Patriotism: Delhi Schools to Host Veer Gatha 5.0 Competition
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has mandated all schools to organize the Veer Gatha 5.0 competition by September 20. This initiative seeks to raise awareness about the life stories of gallantry award winners, instilling a sense of patriotism and civic duty among students.

In a collaborative effort with the Ministry of Defence following a directive from the Ministry of Education, schools have been instructed to involve students in various projects centered on the lives of award-winning heroes. According to a circular from the SCERT, the best submissions will receive national recognition during the Republic Day celebrations in 2026.

Educational institutions across the Directorate of Education, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and other entities have been urged to run the competition and submit top entries on the MyGov portal. The circular further advised creating a 'Veer Gatha Corner' in schools, showcasing military traditions and narratives of courage, to be shared on social platforms for wider engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Senator Criticizes Trump's India Tariff Policy Amidst Russian Oil Tensions

US Senator Criticizes Trump's India Tariff Policy Amidst Russian Oil Tension...

 Global
2
Unspent Billions: Gujarat's Construction Workers Welfare Cess Dilemma

Unspent Billions: Gujarat's Construction Workers Welfare Cess Dilemma

 India
3
Vandals Attack Gandhi Statue in Odisha

Vandals Attack Gandhi Statue in Odisha

 India
4
Scientists say NASA Mars rover finds strongest hints yet of potential signs of ancient life, but more study is needed, reports AP.

Scientists say NASA Mars rover finds strongest hints yet of potential signs ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025