Rising Anger: Teacher Recruitment Exam Results Stir Protests in Patna

Protests outside the BJP office in Patna turned chaotic on Wednesday when police resorted to baton-charging a sit-in of aspirants demanding the release of supplementary results for the Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE-3).

The demonstrators, who voiced their frustrations against the Bihar government and the Bihar Public Service Commission, disrupted traffic, leading the police to take action. Patna (Central) SP Diksha informed PTI that efforts to peacefully vacate the area failed.

While protesters reported injuries, officials denied these claims. One candidate, Aman Kumar, expressed discontent over unfulfilled promises from the state education department regarding the supplementary results, a critical issue since the BPSC had announced 87,774 posts in March 2024 but appointed only about 51,000 candidates.

