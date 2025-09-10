Left Menu

Rising Anger: Teacher Recruitment Exam Results Stir Protests in Patna

Protests erupted outside the BJP office in Patna as aspirants demanded the release of supplementary results for the Teacher Recruitment Exam. Police baton-charged the crowd to disperse the traffic-blocking sit-in. Protesters criticized the Bihar government and the BPSC for delays, leaving many awaiting appointment letters despite earlier assurances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 10-09-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 20:07 IST
Rising Anger: Teacher Recruitment Exam Results Stir Protests in Patna
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Protests outside the BJP office in Patna turned chaotic on Wednesday when police resorted to baton-charging a sit-in of aspirants demanding the release of supplementary results for the Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE-3).

The demonstrators, who voiced their frustrations against the Bihar government and the Bihar Public Service Commission, disrupted traffic, leading the police to take action. Patna (Central) SP Diksha informed PTI that efforts to peacefully vacate the area failed.

While protesters reported injuries, officials denied these claims. One candidate, Aman Kumar, expressed discontent over unfulfilled promises from the state education department regarding the supplementary results, a critical issue since the BPSC had announced 87,774 posts in March 2024 but appointed only about 51,000 candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Senator Criticizes Trump's India Tariff Policy Amidst Russian Oil Tensions

US Senator Criticizes Trump's India Tariff Policy Amidst Russian Oil Tension...

 Global
2
Unspent Billions: Gujarat's Construction Workers Welfare Cess Dilemma

Unspent Billions: Gujarat's Construction Workers Welfare Cess Dilemma

 India
3
Vandals Attack Gandhi Statue in Odisha

Vandals Attack Gandhi Statue in Odisha

 India
4
Scientists say NASA Mars rover finds strongest hints yet of potential signs of ancient life, but more study is needed, reports AP.

Scientists say NASA Mars rover finds strongest hints yet of potential signs ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025