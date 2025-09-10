France Erupts: Nationwide Protests Against Macron’s Austerity Measures

Across France, highways were obstructed and barricades burned as protesters clashed with police on Wednesday, demonstrating widespread dissatisfaction with President Emmanuel Macron and proposed governmental austerity measures.

Authorities, deploying over 80,000 security forces, managed to contain but not quell the unrest. In Paris, nearly 200 people were detained as the 'Block Everything' movement, originally initiated by right-wing groups, is now supported by dissidents across the political spectrum.

The unrest added turbulence to a political scenario starkly painted by Sebastien Lecornu's recent installation as prime minister. France faces significant pressure to curb a looming budget deficit and towering debt; yet, these financial strains have provoked only broader, more youthful demands for political reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)