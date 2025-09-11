Executive overreach and reductions in foreign aid under U.S. President Donald Trump's administration have impeded international democratization efforts, according to an intergovernmental democracy watchdog. The International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA), in its annual report, underscored that populist leaders have been emboldened by the sixth-month-long policies.

The organization documented a surge in alerts regarding the erosion of democratic norms in the U.S., citing restrictions on academic freedom, media access, and the criminalization of protest activities as significant concerns. IDEA's Global State of Democracy report painted a grim picture of U.S. domestic political institutions, which have increasingly served as a reference point for executive overreach rather than democratic integrity.

The Trump administration's foreign aid cuts, motivated by "America First" policies, have had significant repercussions, with research suggesting these moves could lead to over 14 million additional deaths by 2030. IDEA's democracy index, meanwhile, indicated a continuous global decline, urging reforms in governance to protect elections and the rule of law.