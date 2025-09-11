Ireland's Eurovision Stance: Conditional Participation Amidst Conflict
Irish broadcaster RTE has announced that Ireland will withdraw from the Eurovision Song Contest if Israel is allowed to participate, citing the conflict in Gaza. The controversy over Israel's participation has grown due to its military actions in Gaza. RTE's decision will hinge on the European Broadcasting Union's final ruling.
Ireland may pull out of the Eurovision Song Contest next year if Israel is allowed to participate, according to broadcaster RTE. The decision comes amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, which has raised significant concerns about Israel's role in the event.
The Irish broadcaster argues that joining the contest would be 'unconscionable' due to the 'appalling' loss of life in Gaza. The issue of Israel's participation has been a point of contention, with other European Broadcasting Union (EBU) members also expressing similar concerns during a recent meeting.
The EBU has acknowledged the geopolitical tensions surrounding Israel's potential participation and is in the process of consulting with its members. A final decision from Ireland will depend on the outcome of these discussions, with participating broadcasters having until mid-December to make their choices.
