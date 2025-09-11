Left Menu

Nagaland Teachers Stand Firm: Demand Justice for RMSS-2016 Batch

Nagaland's RMSA-2016 Batch Teachers continue their protest for 'equal work, equal pay' with support from teacher mothers. Despite meetings with government officials, a resolution remains elusive as a Supreme Court review petition is pending. NRMSATA-2016 remains steadfast in their demands, while the government urges patience.

Nagaland Teachers Stand Firm: Demand Justice for RMSS-2016 Batch
On the fourth day of the protest by Nagaland's RMSA-2016 Batch Teachers, discussions with government officials at the civil secretariat failed to break the ongoing deadlock.

The protesters, joined by teacher mothers with children, demand equal pay comparable to their RMSA 2010-13 batch counterparts following a long-standing Supreme Court decision.

A high-level meeting led by school education officials aimed to resolve the issue, but a stalemate persists as officials await a Supreme Court review. Despite further appeals from the government, teachers refuse to yield without their full demands met.

