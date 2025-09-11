Leadership and Learning: DU's Honors and New Academic Frontiers

Delhi University's Executive Council will convene on Friday to consider major academic initiatives. Key among these is the plan to honour Dr Harini Amarasuriya, the Sri Lankan Prime Minister and a distinguished alumna of Hindu College, with an honorary doctorate.

The agenda also includes a push for uniform PhD coursework guidelines, reflecting a commitment to academic excellence. Recommendations from the Academic Council suggest awarding the doctorate during a special convocation, coinciding with Dr Amarasuriya's anticipated visit to India in October 2025.

Additionally, new PhD regulations are set to take effect in the 2025-26 academic session. These reforms mandate 12-16 credit coursework, emphasizing research methodology and discipline-specific electives, enhancing both student learning and faculty engagement. The meeting will take place on September 12 at the University's Convention Hall.

(With inputs from agencies.)