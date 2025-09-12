Delhi Government Launches Coaching Scheme for Competitive Exams

The Delhi government has announced the opening of registrations for the Common Entrance Test (CET-2025) under the Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Vidya Shakti Mission. The initiative aims to offer government school students access to coaching for prestigious competitive exams, as reported by officials on Friday.

According to a circular from the Directorate of Education (DoE), entrance tests are scheduled between October 12 and October 26 at various government schools across Delhi. This scheme provides a significant opportunity for students to prepare for exams like JEE (Main/Advanced), NEET, CLAT, CA Foundation, and CUET (UG). Under this initiative, a total of 2,200 seats are offered, with specific reservations for girls across different exams.

Those interested in CUET will find 1,000 seats available, with 150 reserved for female students. Coaching, inclusive of course fees, study materials, and test papers, will be provided by empanelled institutions in Delhi. Students in class 11 are eligible for various exams, while class 12 students can apply for CUET coaching. Registration began on September 11 and will end on September 30, with specific protocols in place for course selection and examination procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)