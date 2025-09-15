Left Menu

Gujarat HC gets bomb threat, turned out to be hoax

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-09-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 16:10 IST
Gujarat HC gets bomb threat, turned out to be hoax
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat High Court on Monday received a bomb threat, which turned out to be a hoax after a thorough check of the premises, police said.

This was the third bomb threat received by the Gujarat HC since June this year.

An email, which was sent by an unidentified person on Monday morning to the official ID of the Gujarat HC, claimed RDX has been placed in the court building, located on Sarkhej-Gandhinagar Highway in Ahmedabad, Sola police station inspector KN Bhukan said.

''Upon learning about the threat from the court officials, local police, along with a dog squad, and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad reached the spot and started scanning all the buildings in the high court premises without disturbing the proceedings,'' said Bhukan.

The police carried out a thorough check of the premises, including all the court buildings, chambers, as well as parked and incoming cars, he said.

Nothing suspicious was found in the premises, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi University's ARSD College conducts science outreach initiative for school students

Delhi University's ARSD College conducts science outreach initiative for sch...

 India
2
Deakin University Advances Australia–India Partnership at IABCA India Immersion Week 2025

Deakin University Advances Australia–India Partnership at IABCA India Immers...

 India
3
Heavy rain lashes Jharkhand, more showers in store

Heavy rain lashes Jharkhand, more showers in store

 India
4
Navratri Special: Cranberries as a Vrat-Friendly Superfruit

Navratri Special: Cranberries as a Vrat-Friendly Superfruit

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025