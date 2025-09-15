Left Menu

Korean National Defense University delegation visits NDC in Delhi

Members of the delegation visited the NDC today, a senior official of the Indian defence ministry said.The visits objective was to enhance interaction at senior leadership level, gain insights into training curriculum and research initiatives, and boost sharing of best practices, the official said.The NDC is Indias apex institution of learning for the study and practice of national security and strategy.Established in 1960, it has over the years earned a reputation for excellence and gained world renown.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 18:20 IST
Korean National Defense University delegation visits NDC in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Members of a delegation of the Korean National Defense University visited the National Defence College (NDC) here aiming to enhance interaction at senior leadership level and gain insights into training curriculum, officials said.

The 18-member delegation is led by Lee Soojin, a professor at the university in South Korea. Members of the delegation visited the NDC today, a senior official of the Indian defence ministry said.

''The visit's objective was to enhance interaction at senior leadership level, gain insights into training curriculum and research initiatives, and boost sharing of best practices,'' the official said.

The NDC is India's apex institution of learning for the study and practice of national security and strategy.

''Established in 1960, it has over the years earned a reputation for excellence and gained world renown. It is dedicated to the intellectual development and strategic enculturation of selected senior officers of the armed forces and civilian government services of India and those from foreign countries, for higher leadership positions and responsibilities,'' according to its official website.

In April, a 16-member delegation from Sri Lanka's National Defence College visited the NDC, seeking to enhance senior leadership interaction and explore curriculum and methodologies.

Later that month, a 20-member delegation from Kenya's National Defence College had also visited NDC, seeking to enhance senior leadership interaction and sharing of best practices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DIARY-Political and General News Events from September 15

DIARY-Political and General News Events from September 15

 Global
2
State Department says Rubio is heading to Qatar after meeting with Netanyahu in Israel, reports AP.

State Department says Rubio is heading to Qatar after meeting with Netanyahu...

 Global
3
China says it discussed rare earth export licensing with Poland

China says it discussed rare earth export licensing with Poland

 China
4
Qatar's emir at summit accuses Israel of wanting to 'ensure is Gaza is no longer livable', reports AP.

Qatar's emir at summit accuses Israel of wanting to 'ensure is Gaza is no lo...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025