Korean National Defense University delegation visits NDC in Delhi

Members of a delegation of the Korean National Defense University visited the National Defence College (NDC) here aiming to enhance interaction at senior leadership level and gain insights into training curriculum, officials said.

The 18-member delegation is led by Lee Soojin, a professor at the university in South Korea. Members of the delegation visited the NDC today, a senior official of the Indian defence ministry said.

''The visit's objective was to enhance interaction at senior leadership level, gain insights into training curriculum and research initiatives, and boost sharing of best practices,'' the official said.

The NDC is India's apex institution of learning for the study and practice of national security and strategy.

''Established in 1960, it has over the years earned a reputation for excellence and gained world renown. It is dedicated to the intellectual development and strategic enculturation of selected senior officers of the armed forces and civilian government services of India and those from foreign countries, for higher leadership positions and responsibilities,'' according to its official website.

In April, a 16-member delegation from Sri Lanka's National Defence College visited the NDC, seeking to enhance senior leadership interaction and explore curriculum and methodologies.

Later that month, a 20-member delegation from Kenya's National Defence College had also visited NDC, seeking to enhance senior leadership interaction and sharing of best practices.

