Punjab Boosts Overseas Education Opportunities for Low-Income Students

Punjab cabinet minister Dr Baljit Kaur declared the launch of a comprehensive overseas scholarship scheme aimed at supporting children from low-income families in pursuing higher education overseas. The initiative particularly focuses on students belonging to Scheduled Caste communities and landless agricultural laborers.

Kaur detailed the eligibility criteria, specifying that candidates must have parents earning less than Rs 8 lakh annually, secure a minimum of 60 percent in their graduation, and be under the age of 35. Furthermore, a 30 percent reservation has been allocated for female aspirants, and candidates can apply to any of the 500 top-ranked universities included in the scheme.

The government will cover several costs, including visa, airfare, tuition fees, and maintenance allowances, ensuring no burdens on families. Kaur emphasized that applications for the academic year 2025-26 can be submitted online, enhancing educational opportunities for Punjab's youth. Additionally, a two-month crash course is being introduced for SC, BC, and minority students at the Ambedkar Institute in Mohali to prepare them for civil services.

(With inputs from agencies.)