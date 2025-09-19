Delhi University Stands United: DUSU's New Leadership Triumphs with Promised Reforms
Aryan Maan, the newly elected president of Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU), announced that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has assured concessional metro passes for students. Maan claims the election results, marked by high Gen-Z participation, refute claims of disinterest in campus politics. ABVP secured key positions amid opposition allegations.
In a significant announcement, the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president Aryan Maan confirmed that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has promised concessional metro passes for university students. This was a primary demand from Maan's campaign and is set to be addressed immediately.
Speaking post-election results, Maan emphasized the robust involvement of Gen-Z students in the DUSU polls, debunking myths about their political apathy. 'The high participation underscores their trust in us, dismissing false stories and personal criticisms,' he remarked.
Despite allegations from NSUI presidential candidate Joslyn Chaudhary on the election's monetary influences, Maan celebrated a significant win, attributing it to genuine support from Delhi University's student body. The ABVP clinched three crucial positions, silencing opposition complaints of vote irregularities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
