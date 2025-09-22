Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Governor Champions Swadeshi and Cultural Renaissance

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel emphasized the importance of 'swadeshi' and self-reliance at the 37th convocation of Chaudhary Charan Singh University. She discussed India's role in global leadership and highlighted GST reforms. Patel advocated for protecting the youth in the digital world and fostering cultural identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 22-09-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 19:41 IST
Uttar Pradesh Governor Champions Swadeshi and Cultural Renaissance
Anandiben Patel
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel highlighted the need for 'swadeshi' and self-reliance as cornerstones for India's future during the Chaudhary Charan Singh University's 37th convocation.

Stressing India's global aspirations, she praised recent GST reforms, which eased financial burdens on citizens, and underscored India's burgeoning leadership in various fields.

She also addressed the challenges of protecting youth in the digital age and fostering cultural identity, calling for university reforms and innovations in education to guide the next generation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stokes Controversy: Tylenol, Vaccines, and Autism Link Claims

Trump Stokes Controversy: Tylenol, Vaccines, and Autism Link Claims

 Global
2
Kolkata Metro: The Commuter's Choice

Kolkata Metro: The Commuter's Choice

 India
3
Swift Response to Screwworm Outbreak in Nuevo Leon

Swift Response to Screwworm Outbreak in Nuevo Leon

 Global
4
Crackdown on Stubble Burning in Punjab: A Persistent Pollution Challenge

Crackdown on Stubble Burning in Punjab: A Persistent Pollution Challenge

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025