Uttar Pradesh Governor Champions Swadeshi and Cultural Renaissance
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel emphasized the importance of 'swadeshi' and self-reliance at the 37th convocation of Chaudhary Charan Singh University. She discussed India's role in global leadership and highlighted GST reforms. Patel advocated for protecting the youth in the digital world and fostering cultural identity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 22-09-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 19:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel highlighted the need for 'swadeshi' and self-reliance as cornerstones for India's future during the Chaudhary Charan Singh University's 37th convocation.
Stressing India's global aspirations, she praised recent GST reforms, which eased financial burdens on citizens, and underscored India's burgeoning leadership in various fields.
She also addressed the challenges of protecting youth in the digital age and fostering cultural identity, calling for university reforms and innovations in education to guide the next generation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Navratri Festival Unites India in Cultural Harmony at Kamakshi Temple
10th Ayurveda Day to showcase India's commitment to holistic healthcare at AIIA Goa
Sewa Parv 2025: Uniting India Through Art and Culture
Landmark GST Reform: PM Modi's Bold Move Reimagines India's Tax Landscape
GST Overhaul: A New Dawn for Indian Markets