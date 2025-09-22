Uttar Pradesh Governor Champions Swadeshi and Cultural Renaissance

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel highlighted the need for 'swadeshi' and self-reliance as cornerstones for India's future during the Chaudhary Charan Singh University's 37th convocation.

Stressing India's global aspirations, she praised recent GST reforms, which eased financial burdens on citizens, and underscored India's burgeoning leadership in various fields.

She also addressed the challenges of protecting youth in the digital age and fostering cultural identity, calling for university reforms and innovations in education to guide the next generation.

(With inputs from agencies.)