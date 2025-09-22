Delhi University Launches Final Mop-Up Admission Round to Fill Vacant Seats

Delhi University is set to hold a critical physical mop-up admission round for undergraduate courses to address the issue of around 7,500 vacant seats. Unlike previous cycles, this round will consider Class 12 marks instead of Central University Entrance Test scores, according to a recent statement from the university.

Prospective students who haven't secured a spot can register through the university's admission portal. Displayed vacancies will guide them to available courses. A one-time, non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000 accompanies the registration charge for those accessing the CSAS(UG)-2025 portal for the first time.

Admission hopefuls must present original documents upon offer acceptance and pay fees immediately to confirm their seats, as urged by university authorities. Non-compliance will result in admission offer cancellation. The process requires careful documentation review, including merit ranks and availability of seats.

