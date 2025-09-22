Left Menu

Delhi University Launches Final Mop-Up Admission Round to Fill Vacant Seats

Delhi University is conducting a final physical mop-up admission round for undergraduate courses to fill approximately 7,500 vacant seats. This process, using Class 12 marks instead of test scores, allows candidates without prior admissions to apply. Admission will be on a merit basis, subject to proper documentation and immediate fee payment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 20:08 IST
Delhi University is set to hold a critical physical mop-up admission round for undergraduate courses to address the issue of around 7,500 vacant seats. Unlike previous cycles, this round will consider Class 12 marks instead of Central University Entrance Test scores, according to a recent statement from the university.

Prospective students who haven't secured a spot can register through the university's admission portal. Displayed vacancies will guide them to available courses. A one-time, non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000 accompanies the registration charge for those accessing the CSAS(UG)-2025 portal for the first time.

Admission hopefuls must present original documents upon offer acceptance and pay fees immediately to confirm their seats, as urged by university authorities. Non-compliance will result in admission offer cancellation. The process requires careful documentation review, including merit ranks and availability of seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

