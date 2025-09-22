Left Menu

Maharashtra's Star Students: Flying to NASA

The Maharashtra government plans to annually send 51 students to NASA under the 'Chief Minister Vidyarthi Vigyan Vari' scheme to encourage scientific exploration. The initiative supports students by recognizing their efforts in state-level science competitions, with district and regional winners visiting science centers and ISRO headquarters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-09-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 22:17 IST
Maharashtra's Star Students: Flying to NASA
The Maharashtra government has unveiled an innovative plan to send 51 exemplary students to NASA each year, as part of an initiative to promote scientific inquiry. An official announcement was made by Minister of State for School Education Pankaj Bhoyar.

Under the ambitious 'Chief Minister Vidyarthi Vigyan Vari' scheme, students excelling in science projects will be rewarded with trips that elevate their learning experience. Talented young individuals who triumph in tehsil-level contests will explore science centers in their division, district-level winners will visit ISRO's Bengaluru headquarters, while 51 state-level finalists will journey to NASA.

Despite Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis approving the proposal in June 2025, the scheme is pending due to financial clearances. This venture, expected to cost Rs 3 crore, aims to spur interest and engagement in science among Maharashtra's youth.

