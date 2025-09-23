Left Menu

Students Demand Resignation of WBNUJS Vice-Chancellor Amid Protests

Students at the West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences are protesting to demand the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Prof Nirmal Kanti Chakrabarti. They wore black bands in class and held extended demonstrations, citing allegations of sexual harassment and financial mismanagement, which Chakrabarti denies.

In a bold move to voice discontent, students at the West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (WBNUJS), Kolkata, donned black bands as they attended classes. The protest signifies their demand for the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Prof Nirmal Kanti Chakrabarti.

Persisting in their call for change, the students engaged in over 20 hours of protests since last Saturday. They insist that a new Vice-Chancellor must be appointed by October 31. The protests, organized by the Student Juridical Association, are rooted in accusations against Chakrabarti, unresolved issues of financial mismanagement, and fears of an unsafe environment for students.

Despite Chakrabarti's denial of the charges, which include past allegations of sexual harassment — recently dismissed by the Supreme Court — the students remain steadfast. They cite a significant financial deficit and a lack of transparency within the university's administration as additional reasons for their demand for leadership change.

