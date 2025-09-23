Tragedy of a Young Aspirant: NEET Success, Unchosen Path

A 19-year-old youth, Anurag Anil Borkar, tragically took his life after expressing a desire to pursue a career in business rather than the medical path he was set to begin. This occurred despite his success in clearing the NEET with the 1475th rank in the OBC category.

Borkar's promising career in medicine was about to start with his admission for MBBS in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. However, his untimely death has raised concerns about the immense pressures faced by students.

A suicide note revealed that Anurag did not wish to study medicine but was compelled to follow this path. His family found him hanging, prompting police to initiate a detailed investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)