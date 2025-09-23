Left Menu

Tragedy of a Young Aspirant: NEET Success, Unchosen Path

Anurag Anil Borkar, a 19-year-old NEET qualifier, tragically ended his life, leaving a note expressing a preference for business over medicine. Despite securing a notable rank and preparing for medical school, Anurag's desire to shift career paths highlights the pressure of career expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandrapur | Updated: 23-09-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 22:13 IST
Youth
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old youth, Anurag Anil Borkar, tragically took his life after expressing a desire to pursue a career in business rather than the medical path he was set to begin. This occurred despite his success in clearing the NEET with the 1475th rank in the OBC category.

Borkar's promising career in medicine was about to start with his admission for MBBS in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. However, his untimely death has raised concerns about the immense pressures faced by students.

A suicide note revealed that Anurag did not wish to study medicine but was compelled to follow this path. His family found him hanging, prompting police to initiate a detailed investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

