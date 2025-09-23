Left Menu

Nagaland Teachers Suspend Protests as Government Vows Swift Action

Teachers in Nagaland have paused their protests after the government agreed to address their demands, including service regularisation, within a set timeframe. A high-level committee, along with a sub-committee, has been established to examine the issues and propose solutions within six months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 23-09-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 22:25 IST
  • India

In a significant development, teachers in Nagaland have chosen to suspend their ongoing protests following assurances from the government to address their demands within a defined timeframe.

Appointed under the Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan in 2016, these educators have been rallying in Kohima for 11 days, calling for the regularisation of their services among other issues. The breakthrough came during talks between the Nagaland RMSA-2016 Teachers' Association and the School Education Department held at the Civil Secretariat.

As part of the resolution, a high-level committee, inclusive of various department representatives and teacher associations, will scrutinize the grievances and demands. A preliminary review by a sub-committee is set to report within six months. The teaching fraternity has warned any deviation from this promise may see the resumption of protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

