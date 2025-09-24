Headmaster's Fury: BEO Attacked During Inquiry

In a shocking turn of events, a Basic Education Officer (BEO) was assaulted by a headmaster during an inquiry session at the BEO's office. The incident arose during an investigation into harassment allegations against the headmaster.

Akhilesh Pratap Singh, the BEO, had summoned Brijendra Verma, the headmaster of a primary school in Nadwa, Sitapur district, in response to a harassment complaint filed by an assistant teacher.

According to the BEO, the headmaster became enraged and attacked with a belt when found guilty. The headmaster has been arrested and suspended from duty as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)