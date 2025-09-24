Left Menu

Headmaster's Fury: BEO Attacked During Inquiry

During an investigation into allegations of harassment, a Basic Education Officer was assaulted by a headmaster. The incident occurred in Sitapur district when the headmaster violently reacted by attacking with a belt. The headmaster was arrested and suspended immediately following the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sitapur | Updated: 24-09-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 00:10 IST
Headmaster's Fury: BEO Attacked During Inquiry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, a Basic Education Officer (BEO) was assaulted by a headmaster during an inquiry session at the BEO's office. The incident arose during an investigation into harassment allegations against the headmaster.

Akhilesh Pratap Singh, the BEO, had summoned Brijendra Verma, the headmaster of a primary school in Nadwa, Sitapur district, in response to a harassment complaint filed by an assistant teacher.

According to the BEO, the headmaster became enraged and attacked with a belt when found guilty. The headmaster has been arrested and suspended from duty as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Segovia: Miners Trapped in Colombian Gold Mine Collapse

Tragedy in Segovia: Miners Trapped in Colombian Gold Mine Collapse

 Colombia
2
Unveiling the Secret Network: Massive SIM Farms Discovered Near the UN

Unveiling the Secret Network: Massive SIM Farms Discovered Near the UN

 Global
3
Roche Races for Dominance in Obesity Drug Market Amidst Global Health Developments

Roche Races for Dominance in Obesity Drug Market Amidst Global Health Develo...

 Global
4
Countdown to the Moon: Artemis Astronaut Mission Set for 2024

Countdown to the Moon: Artemis Astronaut Mission Set for 2024

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025