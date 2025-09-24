Headmaster's Fury: BEO Attacked During Inquiry
During an investigation into allegations of harassment, a Basic Education Officer was assaulted by a headmaster. The incident occurred in Sitapur district when the headmaster violently reacted by attacking with a belt. The headmaster was arrested and suspended immediately following the attack.
In a shocking turn of events, a Basic Education Officer (BEO) was assaulted by a headmaster during an inquiry session at the BEO's office. The incident arose during an investigation into harassment allegations against the headmaster.
Akhilesh Pratap Singh, the BEO, had summoned Brijendra Verma, the headmaster of a primary school in Nadwa, Sitapur district, in response to a harassment complaint filed by an assistant teacher.
According to the BEO, the headmaster became enraged and attacked with a belt when found guilty. The headmaster has been arrested and suspended from duty as investigations continue.
