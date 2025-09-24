Boosting Medical Education: Cabinet Approves Expansion of PG and MBBS Seats
The Union Cabinet has sanctioned Phase-III of a scheme aimed at enhancing central and state government medical colleges by adding 5,000 postgraduate seats. Additionally, 5,023 MBBS seats will be increased with a raised cost limit per seat. This effort aims to expand medical capacity and introduce new specialities.
- Country:
- India
The Union Cabinet has announced a major initiative to bolster medical education in the country. On Wednesday, it approved Phase-III of a scheme that will focus on strengthening and upgrading central and state government medical colleges, adding 5,000 new postgraduate seats to help meet rising healthcare demands.
Along with postgraduate expansions, the Cabinet also sanctioned an increase of 5,023 MBBS seats. This extension will come with an enhanced cost ceiling of Rs 1.50 crore per seat, confirmed Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The move is expected to significantly enhance the undergraduate medical capacity, experts have said.
An official statement emphasized the initiative's aim to improve the availability of specialist doctors and enable the introduction of new specialities across government medical institutions. This strategy marks a crucial step in strengthening the nation's healthcare infrastructure and workforce.
(With inputs from agencies.)
