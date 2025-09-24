Haryana Human Rights Commission Probes School Punishment Scandal
The Haryana Human Rights Commission has taken notice of a distressing incident involving a Class 5 student allegedly subjected to degrading punishment at school for unfinished homework. The Commission emphasizes the violation of fundamental rights and mandates an inquiry into the actions against the child.
- Country:
- India
The Haryana Human Rights Commission has initiated an investigation into a troubling report involving an 11-year-old girl subjected to harsh punishment at school for not completing her homework. The Commission responded to a September 14 news report highlighting the incident in Sonipat district.
The punishment, which was both humiliating and degrading, included requiring the student to perform 50 sit-ups, clean classroom floors, and endure public shaming by UKG students chanting "shame shame." The school principal allegedly threatened to shave the girl's hair for future homework failures.
The conduct, according to the Commission, violates the fundamental rights of the child. It emphasized that education should be conducted in a safe and nurturing environment. The incident calls into question the adherence to India's commitment to child protection both constitutionally and globally, as India is a signatory to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mystery Surrounding Zubeen Garg's Untimely Death Sparks Major Investigation
Uttarakhand Exam Leak Probed: SIT Investigation Underway
Oslo Explosion Sparks Safety Alerts and Investigation
Gustavo Petro Calls for Investigation of Trump's Caribbean Strikes
Elina Svitolina Steps Back: Prioritizing Mental Health Over Tennis