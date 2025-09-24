Left Menu

Haryana Human Rights Commission Probes School Punishment Scandal

The Haryana Human Rights Commission has taken notice of a distressing incident involving a Class 5 student allegedly subjected to degrading punishment at school for unfinished homework. The Commission emphasizes the violation of fundamental rights and mandates an inquiry into the actions against the child.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-09-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 20:32 IST
Haryana Human Rights Commission Probes School Punishment Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana Human Rights Commission has initiated an investigation into a troubling report involving an 11-year-old girl subjected to harsh punishment at school for not completing her homework. The Commission responded to a September 14 news report highlighting the incident in Sonipat district.

The punishment, which was both humiliating and degrading, included requiring the student to perform 50 sit-ups, clean classroom floors, and endure public shaming by UKG students chanting "shame shame." The school principal allegedly threatened to shave the girl's hair for future homework failures.

The conduct, according to the Commission, violates the fundamental rights of the child. It emphasized that education should be conducted in a safe and nurturing environment. The incident calls into question the adherence to India's commitment to child protection both constitutionally and globally, as India is a signatory to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes Rishikesh: River Ganga Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes Rishikesh: River Ganga Claims Lives

 India
2
Ladakh in Turmoil: Violent Clashes in Pursuit of Statehood

Ladakh in Turmoil: Violent Clashes in Pursuit of Statehood

 Global
3
Punjab's Cotton Conundrum: Minister Demands CCI Intervention

Punjab's Cotton Conundrum: Minister Demands CCI Intervention

 India
4
It is clear that mob violence in Ladakh was guided by activist Sonam Wangchuk through his provocative statements: Govt statement.

It is clear that mob violence in Ladakh was guided by activist Sonam Wangchu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025