Universal Business School Shines with Stellar Placement Achievements

Universal Business School achieved exceptional placement rates with top recruiters like Amazon and Google. The school boasts remarkable salary packages and a curriculum emphasizing marketing and finance. Strong industry ties and advanced programs make the students job-ready and successful in corporate roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 25-09-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 16:48 IST
Universal Business School has emerged as a premier institution in preparing students for corporate roles, boasting a remarkable placement rate this academic year. With top recruiters including Amazon, Google, and Flipkart, the school has underscored its strong industry ties and comprehensive curriculum.

The placement season witnessed impressive salary packages, with the highest international offer hitting Rs. 1 Crore and the domestic package peaking at USD 3000. Marketing and finance graduates achieved notable compensation, reflecting the institution's focus on high-demand areas.

Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and strong industry connections, Universal Business School offers students internships, projects, and mentorships. As an affiliate of Universal AI University, it integrates advanced technologies, preparing students for future challenges in a tech-savvy world.

