Tamil Nadu Champions Education with Inclusive Schemes

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin and Telangana's Revanth Reddy inaugurated a scheme to provide Rs 1,000 monthly assistance to first-year college students for 2025-26. The 'Pudhumai Penn' and 'Tamil Pudhalvan' schemes aim to benefit 2,65,318 new students. The event showcased major educational initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-09-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 20:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, alongside his Telangana counterpart Revanth Reddy, inaugurated a significant educational assistance scheme aimed at bolstering first-year college students' financial support in the academic year 2025-26.

Both 'Pudhumai Penn' for women and 'Tamil Pudhalvan' for men are designed to provide Rs 1,000 monthly to 2,65,318 new student beneficiaries, as announced during the grand inauguration event.

The Stalin-led DMK government highlighted its educational achievements through this event under the theme 'TN excels in education,' spotlighting flagship programs like the CM's Breakfast Scheme and 'Naan Mudhalvan.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

