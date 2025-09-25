Left Menu

USTM Faces Scrutiny Over Alleged Forest Land Encroachment

The Meghalaya government is probing allegations from a Supreme Court committee that the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya encroached on forest land. A committee is reviewing the case, with findings due by October 15. The final decision will consider potential penalties for USTM.

The Meghalaya government has initiated an investigation in response to a Supreme Court-appointed committee's report, which accuses the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) of encroaching on forest land. Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong announced the probe on Thursday.

The allegations, brought forward by Assam BJP leader Jitul Deka, claim that USTM illegally occupied more than 25 hectares of forest land, violating the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980. The Central Empowered Committee (CEC) recommended penalties amounting to Rs 150.35 crore.

A committee, chaired by Nongpoh's Additional Deputy Commissioner, has been set up to thoroughly investigate the claims. It includes members from the Pollution Control Board, Mining and Geology Department, and district administration. The findings, due by October 15, will guide the government's final stance on the issue, as emphasized by Tynsong.

