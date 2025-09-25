West Bengal Set to Recruit Over 13,000 Teachers Post-Durga Puja

The West Bengal government is gearing up to recruit 13,421 teachers, with job notifications set to be issued post-Durga Puja, according to Education Minister Bratya Basu.

This announcement offers a ray of hope for teaching job aspirants in the state during the festive season, as it coincides with the recent release of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2023 results. Of the 273,147 candidates, 2.47% successfully qualified.

Meanwhile, candidates from the 2022 TET cohort, who are still awaiting interview calls, have alleged a higher number of vacancies. However, the education minister refuted these claims, promising more updates soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)