Left Menu

West Bengal Set to Recruit Over 13,000 Teachers Post-Durga Puja

The West Bengal government will announce the recruitment of 13,421 teacher positions immediately after the Durga Puja festival, as confirmed by Education Minister Bratya Basu. The process follows the release of TET 2023 results, where only 2.47% participants qualified. Additionally, claims of 50,000 vacancies remain dismissed by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-09-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 22:03 IST
West Bengal Set to Recruit Over 13,000 Teachers Post-Durga Puja
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government is gearing up to recruit 13,421 teachers, with job notifications set to be issued post-Durga Puja, according to Education Minister Bratya Basu.

This announcement offers a ray of hope for teaching job aspirants in the state during the festive season, as it coincides with the recent release of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2023 results. Of the 273,147 candidates, 2.47% successfully qualified.

Meanwhile, candidates from the 2022 TET cohort, who are still awaiting interview calls, have alleged a higher number of vacancies. However, the education minister refuted these claims, promising more updates soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Etihad Airways Unveils Premium A321 LR on Kolkata-Abu Dhabi Route

Etihad Airways Unveils Premium A321 LR on Kolkata-Abu Dhabi Route

 India
2
Amazon's $2.5 Billion Settlement: A Drop in the Bucket?

Amazon's $2.5 Billion Settlement: A Drop in the Bucket?

 Global
3
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP's Policies on MSMEs

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP's Policies on MSMEs

 India
4
Carlos Alcaraz Triumphs Amid Injury Drama at China Open

Carlos Alcaraz Triumphs Amid Injury Drama at China Open

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025