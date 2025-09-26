Yogi Adityanath's Diwali Gift: Timely Scholarships for Uttar Pradesh Students
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announced that nearly five lakh students from Scheduled Castes and Tribes will receive scholarships before Diwali, overcoming past bureaucratic hurdles. He emphasized education's role in economic progress, addressing previous system failures and ensuring timely fund disbursement through increased accountability measures.
In a major announcement, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared that the state government has secured funds to provide scholarships to nearly five lakh Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes students. These students were previously left out due to delayed data uploads by institutions.
Addressing a scholarship distribution event at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, CM Yogi assured that all deprived students would receive their scholarships before Diwali. He stressed that accountability would be established for institutions causing such delays, highlighting education's critical role in economic progress.
Under his administration, systematic failures pre-2017 have been addressed, ensuring that scholarships now reach students promptly. CM Yogi also urged students to prepare for future leadership and resist divisive forces. He called for unity to ensure education accessibility for every student, urging institutions to update necessary data for scholarship distribution.
