Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath's Diwali Gift: Timely Scholarships for Uttar Pradesh Students

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announced that nearly five lakh students from Scheduled Castes and Tribes will receive scholarships before Diwali, overcoming past bureaucratic hurdles. He emphasized education's role in economic progress, addressing previous system failures and ensuring timely fund disbursement through increased accountability measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 26-09-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 16:45 IST
Yogi Adityanath's Diwali Gift: Timely Scholarships for Uttar Pradesh Students
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major announcement, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared that the state government has secured funds to provide scholarships to nearly five lakh Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes students. These students were previously left out due to delayed data uploads by institutions.

Addressing a scholarship distribution event at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, CM Yogi assured that all deprived students would receive their scholarships before Diwali. He stressed that accountability would be established for institutions causing such delays, highlighting education's critical role in economic progress.

Under his administration, systematic failures pre-2017 have been addressed, ensuring that scholarships now reach students promptly. CM Yogi also urged students to prepare for future leadership and resist divisive forces. He called for unity to ensure education accessibility for every student, urging institutions to update necessary data for scholarship distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Champions Real Change Ahead of Bihar Polls

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Champions Real Change Ahead of Bihar Polls

 India
2
Saya Group Launches Grand Umbrella Campaign to Tap into Festive Market

Saya Group Launches Grand Umbrella Campaign to Tap into Festive Market

 Global
3
Building Bridges Across Cultures: DU's India-Japan Talent Program

Building Bridges Across Cultures: DU's India-Japan Talent Program

 India
4
President Murmu: Rare Earth Self-Reliance Key to India's Future

President Murmu: Rare Earth Self-Reliance Key to India's Future

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025