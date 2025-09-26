Vels University Celebrates Academic Excellence with Generous Scholarships
VELS Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS) celebrated Vels Success Day by distributing Rs. 12.8 Crores in scholarships, helping 5,362 students from various disciplines. The event highlighted the institution's commitment to accessible education and was presided over by Founder–Chancellor Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh and Vice President Dr. Preethaa Ganesh.
VELS Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS), honored academic excellence on Vels Success Day 2024–25 by awarding scholarships totaling Rs. 12.8 Crores to 5,362 students. These scholarships spanned a range of courses including Engineering, Pharmacy, Law, and Maritime Studies.
The scholarships aimed to alleviate financial burdens for students through various categories such as Chancellor Scholarships, Alumni Scholarships, and more. These programs underscore the university's dedication to nurturing talent without financial constraints.
During the celebration, presided over by Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh and Dr. Preethaa Ganesh, the emphasis was on making excellence a habit. The university leaders motivated students to excel continuously and strive towards higher goals, with hopes of increasing future scholarship recipients.
