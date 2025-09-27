Exam Malpractice in Kannur: Man Caught Red-Handed

An incident of examination malpractice has surfaced in Kannur district, where the State Public Service Commission's vigilance is being put to the test. N P Mohammed Sahad, a resident of Peralassery, has been detained for allegedly cheating in a public service exam.

According to police reports, Sahad manipulated the exam process using sophisticated methods. He is said to have used a concealed headset and camera to relay exam questions to an accomplice stationed outside, who later communicated the answers.

The alleged fraudulent activity was uncovered when an invigilator noticed suspicious behavior. Acting swiftly, the invigilator informed the PSC's vigilance team and the local police. Despite an attempted escape, Sahad was apprehended by police. His formal arrest will follow shortly, Kannur Town authorities confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)