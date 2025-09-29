Left Menu

L&T EduTech: Bridging Skills Gap for a Future-Ready Workforce

L&T EduTech, an initiative by Larsen & Toubro, addresses the skills gap in India by equipping students and professionals with industry-ready skills. Headed by Febin M.F., the program integrates real-world experiences with curriculum development, impacting over 400,000 learners globally and emphasizing the importance of continuous upskilling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 29-09-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 12:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is facing a significant skills gap as many graduates struggle to find jobs that match their credentials. L&T EduTech is tackling this issue by providing students and professionals with industry-ready skills through real-world case studies and expert masterclasses.

Lead by Febin M.F., who brings decades of industry experience, L&T EduTech emphasizes the importance of continuous learning and upskilling for securing jobs. The initiative has already impacted over 400,000 global learners and won prestigious awards for its innovative approach.

L&T EduTech aims to reshape workforce preparation across emerging domains like AI and digital construction by offering integrated programs and certifications, thus preparing a future-ready workforce capable of adapting to industry needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

