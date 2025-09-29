IIM Jammu and SAIL Forge Path for Leadership Excellence
IIM Jammu has signed an MoU with SAIL to collaborate on executive education, research, and capacity-building. The partnership aims to enhance leadership and management excellence by fostering customized programs, research, faculty exchange, and student engagement.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move towards enhancing management expertise, the Indian Institute of Management Jammu and Steel Authority of India Limited have signed a memorandum of understanding. The collaboration aims to foster executive education, research, and consultancy, according to an official statement released on Monday.
The memorandum outlines diverse cooperative initiatives including customized management development programs, faculty exchanges, and joint research, as well as student involvement through projects and internships. The agreement was formalized by Sanjay Dhar, officiating Executive Director at SAIL, and Kesavan Baskkaran, Chief Administrative Officer at IIM Jammu, in the presence of several officials.
This partnership underscores IIM Jammu's commitment to contributing to national development through leadership excellence, while SAIL strengthens its focus on continuous learning and executive capability enhancement, thus solidifying its stature as a leading hub for management excellence.
