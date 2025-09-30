SPJIMR Opens Applications for 2026–2028 PGDM Programs: A Gateway to Excellence
S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) is now accepting applications for its Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programs for 2026–2028. With 'Triple Crown' accreditation and outstanding placement outcomes, SPJIMR offers 240 seats for Indian nationals and 36 for foreign nationals in its PGDM program.
S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR), a renowned postgraduate management institute in India, has announced the opening of applications for its Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programs for the academic years 2026–2028.
The institute boasts a prestigious 'Triple Crown' accreditation and remarkable placement success, with an average salary of ₹32 LPA and top packages soaring to ₹89 LPA. SPJIMR is recognized globally, ranking among the Top 3 business schools in India by the Financial Times MiM Rankings 2025.
Applications remain open until November 28, 2025, welcoming candidates from diverse backgrounds, including recent graduates and experienced professionals. With 240 seats available for Indian nationals and 36 for foreign nationals, the institute promises a rigorous curriculum designed to balance theoretical and experiential learning.
