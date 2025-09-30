UK Reforms Education for Higher-Level Skills with Apprenticeships

The British government announced on Tuesday its decision to scrap the longstanding target of sending 50% of young people to university. Instead, the focus will shift towards ensuring two-thirds acquire 'higher-level skills' by the age of 25, primarily through an increased emphasis on apprenticeships.

This policy change is part of a broader strategy to align education with the labor market needs and tackle youth unemployment, a key promise of Prime Minister Keir Starmer's administration. Speaking at the Labour party's annual conference in Liverpool, Starmer mentioned that the old target didn't align with current times.

Originally set by former Labour Prime Minister Tony Blair in 1999, the previous goal was met two decades later but drew criticism for burdening students with debt. To achieve the new target, the government plans to allocate 800 million pounds ($1 billion) to support an additional 20,000 students between the ages of 16 and 19 in 2026-27. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves also promised work opportunities for those on Universal Credit benefits for extended periods.

