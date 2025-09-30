Left Menu

UK Reforms Education for Higher-Level Skills with Apprenticeships

The British government is scrapping its target of 50% university attendance for young people, shifting focus to two-thirds acquiring higher-level skills by age 25 through apprenticeships. This aims to reduce youth unemployment, aligning education with labor market demands as part of Prime Minister Keir Starmer's policy initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Liverpool | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:09 IST
UK Reforms Education for Higher-Level Skills with Apprenticeships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British government announced on Tuesday its decision to scrap the longstanding target of sending 50% of young people to university. Instead, the focus will shift towards ensuring two-thirds acquire 'higher-level skills' by the age of 25, primarily through an increased emphasis on apprenticeships.

This policy change is part of a broader strategy to align education with the labor market needs and tackle youth unemployment, a key promise of Prime Minister Keir Starmer's administration. Speaking at the Labour party's annual conference in Liverpool, Starmer mentioned that the old target didn't align with current times.

Originally set by former Labour Prime Minister Tony Blair in 1999, the previous goal was met two decades later but drew criticism for burdening students with debt. To achieve the new target, the government plans to allocate 800 million pounds ($1 billion) to support an additional 20,000 students between the ages of 16 and 19 in 2026-27. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves also promised work opportunities for those on Universal Credit benefits for extended periods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Court Denies Ketan Parekh's Plea to Travel Abroad Amidst Ongoing Trial

Mumbai Court Denies Ketan Parekh's Plea to Travel Abroad Amidst Ongoing Tria...

 India
2
Ola Electric Secures Approval for Rs 878 Crore Fund Raise

Ola Electric Secures Approval for Rs 878 Crore Fund Raise

 India
3
Markets on Edge: U.S. Government Shutdown Looms

Markets on Edge: U.S. Government Shutdown Looms

 Global
4
Kerala Assembly Erupts Over Death Threat Allegation Against Rahul Gandhi

Kerala Assembly Erupts Over Death Threat Allegation Against Rahul Gandhi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025