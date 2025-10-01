Left Menu

India's First AI-Powered Talent Platform: Impacteers Revolutionizes Career Development

Impacteers, India's pioneering AI-powered Business-to-Talent platform, is shaping careers for 2.1 million individuals, including job seekers and students ready to enter the workforce. This initiative focuses on bridging employment gaps through mentorship, skill enhancement, and partnerships with colleges across South India, aiming for a regional expansion by 2025.

India's First AI-Powered Talent Platform: Impacteers Revolutionizes Career Development
Impacteers, renowned as India's first AI-driven Business-to-Talent platform, is making significant strides in career development by supporting 2.1 million individuals nationwide. With a focus on job seekers and students, the platform offers mentorship, skill-building, and career guidance to shape successful futures.

Currently, 1.5 million are job seekers, and around 600,000 students are preparing for their professional journeys. Impacteers collaborates with over 100 colleges across Tamil Nadu, integrating both digital and on-campus modules to facilitate career readiness.

Mr. Krishna Javvaji, Founder and Chairman of Impacteers, highlighted the platform's mission to harmonize the aspirations of both employers and employees, building human connections and facilitating meaningful career growth through its innovative technological solutions.

