Owaisi vs Rijiju: Pre-Matric Scholarship Debate Intensifies

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju clashed on social media over the restriction of Pre-Matric scholarships to classes 9 and 10. Rijiju justified it under the Right to Education Act, while Owaisi criticized the move, alleging that it undermines efforts to reduce dropout rates among minorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-10-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 17:10 IST
The debate over minority education schemes took center stage as AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi and Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju exchanged barbs on social media platform 'X'.

Owaisi accused the NDA government of limiting Pre-Matric scholarships to classes 9 and 10, pointing out that dropout rates among Muslim students start much earlier.

Defending the decision, Rijiju cited the Right to Education Act, which mandates free education up to class VIII. He noted other inclusive initiatives such as PMJVK and PM VIKAS aim for socio-economic welfare. The disagreement also touched on the discontinuation of the Maulana Azad National Fellowship scheme, which Owaisi claimed disproportionately affects minority education representation.

