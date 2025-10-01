Govt Approves 57 New Kendriya Vidyalayas With ₹5862 Cr Outlay Nationwide

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved the opening of 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) under the civil sector across the country. The decision is aimed at meeting the educational needs of the wards of the ever-growing number of Central Government employees, including Defence and Paramilitary personnel, while also expanding access to quality education in underserved regions.

A Major Investment in Education

The establishment of these 57 new KVs will require an estimated ₹5862.55 crore over nine years (2026–2035), comprising:

Capital expenditure: ₹2585.52 crore (for construction, infrastructure, and facilities).

Operational expenditure: ₹3277.03 crore (for running schools, salaries, and maintenance).

This investment reflects the government’s strong emphasis on building model schools that embody the principles of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Introduction of Balvatikas for the First Time

For the first time in KV history, these new schools will feature Balvatikas, i.e., three years of foundational stage (pre-primary) education. This move is in line with NEP 2020, which stresses the importance of early childhood care and education as the foundation of lifelong learning.

Expansion of the KV Network

Since the launch of the scheme in 1962, Kendriya Vidyalayas have been a cornerstone of uniform, quality education for children of transferable and non-transferable Central Government employees.

As of June 2025 , there are 1288 functional KVs , including three abroad (Moscow, Kathmandu, and Tehran) .

These schools cater to approximately 13.62 lakh students .

Together with the 85 KVs sanctioned in December 2024, the new 57 approvals continue a strong expansion drive.

The new sanction covers 17 States and Union Territories, prioritising regions left out since March 2019.

Strategic Distribution of New KVs

The sanction demonstrates a balanced and inclusive approach:

20 KVs in districts currently without any KV despite demand.

14 KVs in Aspirational Districts (as identified by NITI Aayog).

4 KVs in Left-Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected districts .

5 KVs in the North-Eastern Region (NER) and hilly areas.

Of the 57 schools, 7 are sponsored by the Ministry of Home Affairs, while 50 are backed by State/UT authorities.

Employment Generation and Capacity

Each full-fledged KV (from Balvatika to Class XII) accommodates about 1520 students and requires 81 staff members. With 57 new schools:

Around 86,640 students will directly benefit.

4617 direct permanent jobs will be created for teaching and non-teaching staff.

Construction and allied activities will generate further employment for skilled and unskilled workers.

Kendriya Vidyalayas as Model Schools

The government has also designated 913 KVs as PM Shri Schools, embedding NEP 2020 reforms such as experiential learning, vocational integration, and use of technology.

KVs continue to be among the most sought-after schools in India, known for:

High-quality teaching and innovative pedagogy.

Strong CBSE results , consistently outperforming other school systems.

State-of-the-art infrastructure and inclusive culture.

Demand for admissions in Balvatika and Class I has been rising steadily, underscoring parents’ preference for the KV system.

A Strong Step Towards Inclusive Growth

The opening of these 57 KVs addresses both high-demand urban centres and underserved rural and aspirational districts, strengthening national integration through uniform education standards.

By prioritising regions with significant Central Government workforce presence, the government ensures that children of public servants, defence personnel, and other employees have access to reliable and quality schooling.

Looking Ahead

The government has underlined that the opening of new KVs is a continuous process, driven by proposals from Central Ministries, State/UT authorities, and sponsoring organisations.

With the new sanction, Kendriya Vidyalayas remain at the forefront of India’s education reforms, setting benchmarks for quality, inclusivity, and innovation while carrying forward the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.