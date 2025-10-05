Tragedy at Navi Mumbai School: Principal Booked After Student's Suicide
A Navi Mumbai school principal faces charges of abetment following a Class 10 student's suicide, reportedly after being humiliated by him over alleged exam cheating. The 16-year-old was insulted and called a “slum dweller,” leading to her tragic decision. An investigation is underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 05-10-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 20:23 IST
- Country:
- India
A Navi Mumbai private school principal has been charged with abetment following the suicide of a Class 10 student. The young girl, accused of cheating on an examination, reportedly faced public humiliation at the hands of the principal.
According to the police official's report, the principal allegedly insulted the student in front of her peers and teachers, referring to her as a "jhopadpattiwale" or "slum dweller."
Following the degrading remarks, the 16-year-old returned home and tragically took her own life. Authorities have begun an investigation to uncover the full details surrounding the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Prison Birthday Bash Sparks Outrage and Investigation
Forest Department's Ambergris Bust Sparks Investigation in Aluva
SIT Launches Investigation into Tragic Stampede at Political Rally
Tragic Collision at Beladhara Gate: Lives Lost, Investigation Ongoing
Mysterious Murder Under Investigation in West Bengal