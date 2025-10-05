Left Menu

Tragedy at Navi Mumbai School: Principal Booked After Student's Suicide

A Navi Mumbai school principal faces charges of abetment following a Class 10 student's suicide, reportedly after being humiliated by him over alleged exam cheating. The 16-year-old was insulted and called a “slum dweller,” leading to her tragic decision. An investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 05-10-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 20:23 IST
Tragedy at Navi Mumbai School: Principal Booked After Student's Suicide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Navi Mumbai private school principal has been charged with abetment following the suicide of a Class 10 student. The young girl, accused of cheating on an examination, reportedly faced public humiliation at the hands of the principal.

According to the police official's report, the principal allegedly insulted the student in front of her peers and teachers, referring to her as a "jhopadpattiwale" or "slum dweller."

Following the degrading remarks, the 16-year-old returned home and tragically took her own life. Authorities have begun an investigation to uncover the full details surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turbulent Times for Yen as Takaichi Takes the Helm

Turbulent Times for Yen as Takaichi Takes the Helm

 Global
2
Nikkei Surges as Takaichi Elected LDP Leader, Spurring Economic Speculation

Nikkei Surges as Takaichi Elected LDP Leader, Spurring Economic Speculation

 Global
3
Heavy Rains Cause Roof Collapse Injuring Family

Heavy Rains Cause Roof Collapse Injuring Family

 India
4
Rahul Gandhi Condemns Lynching in Raebareli: A Call for Justice

Rahul Gandhi Condemns Lynching in Raebareli: A Call for Justice

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025