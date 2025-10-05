Tragedy at Navi Mumbai School: Principal Booked After Student's Suicide

A Navi Mumbai private school principal has been charged with abetment following the suicide of a Class 10 student. The young girl, accused of cheating on an examination, reportedly faced public humiliation at the hands of the principal.

According to the police official's report, the principal allegedly insulted the student in front of her peers and teachers, referring to her as a "jhopadpattiwale" or "slum dweller."

Following the degrading remarks, the 16-year-old returned home and tragically took her own life. Authorities have begun an investigation to uncover the full details surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)