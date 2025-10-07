YSRCP's Bold Stand Against Medical College Privatization

In a bold challenge to the current governance, YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of failing public welfare and health. He announced an extensive signature campaign to reveal the NDA coalition government's alleged plans to privatize medical colleges.

The former chief minister criticized Naidu's administration, accusing it of neglecting crucial sectors like agriculture and education due to alleged rampant corruption and faulty policies. This campaign aims to resist the privatization of medical education in Andhra Pradesh by gathering mass public support through street meetings.

The campaign will span from October 10 to November 6, culminating with the collection of one crore signatures to be submitted to the Andhra Pradesh Governor. Reddy's movement, supported by planned rallies and active participation in key locations, signifies a determined effort to uphold public health policies.

