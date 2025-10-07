Left Menu

YSRCP's Bold Stand Against Medical College Privatization

YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced a campaign against the privatization of medical colleges, criticizing CM N Chandrababu Naidu for corruption and neglect of public welfare and health. The signature campaign will run from October 10 to November 6, with petitions submitted to the Governor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 07-10-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 21:04 IST
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
In a bold challenge to the current governance, YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of failing public welfare and health. He announced an extensive signature campaign to reveal the NDA coalition government's alleged plans to privatize medical colleges.

The former chief minister criticized Naidu's administration, accusing it of neglecting crucial sectors like agriculture and education due to alleged rampant corruption and faulty policies. This campaign aims to resist the privatization of medical education in Andhra Pradesh by gathering mass public support through street meetings.

The campaign will span from October 10 to November 6, culminating with the collection of one crore signatures to be submitted to the Andhra Pradesh Governor. Reddy's movement, supported by planned rallies and active participation in key locations, signifies a determined effort to uphold public health policies.

