Delhi's Mega Teacher Recruitment Drive: Over 5,300 Positions Available

The Delhi government has embarked on a significant recruitment campaign aimed at engaging over 5,300 teachers in its schools, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Advertisements for 5,346 teaching vacancies have been rolled out by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSB), with online applications being accepted starting October 9.

Applicants for these teaching posts will benefit from a unique age relaxation policy, aligning with the tenure spent in prior roles, capped at five years, provided they have worked for at least 120 days in a year.

