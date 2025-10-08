Left Menu

Delhi's Mega Teacher Recruitment Drive: Over 5,300 Positions Available

The Delhi government has announced a large-scale recruitment campaign to fill over 5,300 teacher positions in its schools through the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board. This unprecedented hiring wave seeks to fill vacancies that were traditionally occupied by guest teachers.

The Delhi government has embarked on a significant recruitment campaign aimed at engaging over 5,300 teachers in its schools, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Advertisements for 5,346 teaching vacancies have been rolled out by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSB), with online applications being accepted starting October 9.

Applicants for these teaching posts will benefit from a unique age relaxation policy, aligning with the tenure spent in prior roles, capped at five years, provided they have worked for at least 120 days in a year.

