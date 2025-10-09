Left Menu

Decline in US International Student Arrivals Amid Stringent Visa Policies

International student arrivals in the US dropped significantly as the Trump administration increased scrutiny, impacting school budgets and global standing. Visa challenges and travel bans further dented enrolment, with many students facing difficulties entering the US. Other countries now attract students increasingly cautious about studying in America.

Updated: 09-10-2025 00:33 IST
  • United States

Recent federal data reveals a significant drop in international student arrivals in the US, with numbers plummeting by nearly a fifth this August. The decline is attributed to heightened scrutiny by the Trump administration on student visas, posing challenges for American universities reliant on such enrolments.

Industry experts warn that declining enrolment threatens school budgets and America's global educational standing. Despite a previous rebound post the COVID-19 pandemic, the current trend indicates renewed pressures on international students wishing to study in the US. Many have been blocked by stringent visa requirements and travel bans.

Regional data highlights significant declines from Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, particularly from India. With the travel bans affecting 19 countries, students are exploring alternatives, with increasing interest in universities in Asia and Europe. This shift reflects growing concerns over the political climate and financial challenges associated with studying in the US.

