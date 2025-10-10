Left Menu

Uttarakhand Exam Delay: UKSSSC Postpones Key Tests Amid Controversy

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission has postponed the examinations scheduled for October 5 and 12 amid an alleged paper leak controversy. The exams, including those for technical posts and cooperative inspector positions, will be rescheduled. The commission stated that efforts are being made to enhance exam preparations.

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has postponed the upcoming examinations amid allegations of a paper leak. Originally scheduled for October 12, the exam for technical roles in the Agriculture Department has been deferred, confirmed UKSSSC Chairman GS Martolia.

Announced on Friday, this postponement follows the prior delay of an October 5 examination for cooperative inspector class II and assistant development officer positions. The commission cited candidate requests and the need for improved examination preparations as reasons for these decisions.

According to the commission, around 600 candidates were set to compete for 20-25 technical posts. The commission will soon release a new timetable for these postponed exams.

