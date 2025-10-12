British Government Demands Action Against Campus Antisemitism
The British government calls for stronger measures from universities to protect Jewish students after a synagogue attack raises concerns over campus antisemitism. The education minister stresses the responsibility of universities to eradicate hate, backed by new rules mandating clear policies to address harassment effectively.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The British government has urged universities to take decisive action to safeguard Jewish students in the wake of a violent assault on a synagogue in northern England. This appeal follows ongoing concerns about rising antisemitism on academic campuses in the UK and the US.
Education Minister Bridget Phillipson emphasized that universities hold ultimate responsibility for eliminating hate within their domains. Phillipson has affirmed her commitment to supporting institutions in using their authority to tackle antisemitic abuse.
In light of an October attack outside Manchester's Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation, new regulations demand universities establish clear anti-harassment protocols. Data highlights a concerning trend of antisemitic incidents in both British and US college environments amid political tensions affecting Jewish communities globally.