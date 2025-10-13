Structured Literacy Reforms Drive Record Gains in Reading Across NZ Schools

New Zealand’s Education Minister, Erica Stanford, has hailed the government’s structured literacy mandate as a “transformative success,” crediting it for a remarkable turnaround in reading achievement among the country’s youngest students. The policy, which made structured literacy and the revised English curriculum compulsory in all primary schools from Term 1, is already showing powerful results.

Since the reforms began, every new entrant has undergone a phonics screening after 20 weeks of schooling to assess their reading progress. The latest Term 3 data paints a striking picture of improvement nationwide, validating the government’s evidence-based approach.

Data Shows Remarkable Gains in Just Two Terms

According to the Ministry of Education’s Term 3 phonics data:

58% of students are now at or above expectations — up sharply from 36% in Term 1.

43% of students are exceeding expectations, more than doubling the Term 1 figure.

The proportion of students needing targeted support has fallen from 52% in Term 1 to 33% in Term 3.

“These results show that our relentless focus on teaching the basics brilliantly is delivering,” said Minister Stanford. “We followed the science, data, and evidence — and in less than a year, we are growing more confident readers and reversing decades of decline.”

Closing Equity Gaps: Strong Gains for Māori and Pacific Learners

The gains are especially significant for Māori and Pacific students and in low-decile schools, traditionally among the most disadvantaged. Māori students achieving at or above expectations have surged from 25% to 43%, while the number requiring extra support has dropped from 62% to 47%. Pacific students, too, have made strong progress, rising from 27% to 43% meeting or exceeding expectations.

Low-decile schools have seen their reading performance nearly double — from 18% to 35% meeting expectations in just two terms. Stanford described these results as “a vital step toward raising Māori achievement and closing the equity gap that has persisted for generations.”

Teachers and Early Intervention Driving Success

Education experts attribute the success to both the structured literacy model — which emphasizes phonemic awareness, decoding, and explicit instruction — and early intervention. The phonics checks, conducted after just 20 weeks, allow teachers to identify and support struggling readers before gaps widen.

“Evidence shows that the earlier children master reading, the more likely they are to succeed throughout school,” Stanford noted. “These gains reflect not only sound policy but the brilliant work of teachers across the country.”

Looking Ahead: Sustaining the Momentum

The Ministry plans to continue monitoring progress through nationwide phonics data each term, ensuring consistency in teaching quality and identifying areas needing additional resources. The government is also investing in teacher training to ensure the structured literacy approach is embedded effectively across all classrooms.

“This is an incredible improvement in reading scores in less than half a year,” said Stanford. “It proves that structured literacy works for everyone — all schools, all ethnicities, all deciles. When we raise reading achievement from the first year of school, we give our young people the best possible foundation for lifelong success.”