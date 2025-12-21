Left Menu

New Dawn for Northeast: Mega Fertilizer Plant in Assam to Revolutionize Regional Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for a major ammonia-urea plant in Assam, heralding industrial growth in the region. The Rs 10,601-crore project aims for a 12.7 lakh metric tonnes annual production, expected to complete by 2030, fostering employment and regional economic development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Namrup | Updated: 21-12-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 17:39 IST
New Dawn for Northeast: Mega Fertilizer Plant in Assam to Revolutionize Regional Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the foundation stone of a significant 10,601-crore rupees ammonia-urea plant in Assam's Dibrugarh district. This initiative is expected to push forward the industrial progression in the area, producing 12.7 lakh metric tonnes of urea annually once operational in 2030.

The project, spearheaded by Assam Valley Fertiliser and Chemical Company Ltd, is set to be a modern fertiliser complex enhancing local and regional agricultural productivity. PM Modi criticised previous governments for not updating fertiliser plants and pledged to bridge the gap in urea supply to promote farmer prosperity.

Beyond enhancing agricultural output, the new plant is anticipated to generate considerable employment opportunities, thereby driving economic growth in the northeast region. It promises not only to meet the fertiliser needs of Assam and nearby states but also to be an industrial growth catalyst.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025