New Dawn for Northeast: Mega Fertilizer Plant in Assam to Revolutionize Regional Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the foundation stone of a significant 10,601-crore rupees ammonia-urea plant in Assam's Dibrugarh district. This initiative is expected to push forward the industrial progression in the area, producing 12.7 lakh metric tonnes of urea annually once operational in 2030.

The project, spearheaded by Assam Valley Fertiliser and Chemical Company Ltd, is set to be a modern fertiliser complex enhancing local and regional agricultural productivity. PM Modi criticised previous governments for not updating fertiliser plants and pledged to bridge the gap in urea supply to promote farmer prosperity.

Beyond enhancing agricultural output, the new plant is anticipated to generate considerable employment opportunities, thereby driving economic growth in the northeast region. It promises not only to meet the fertiliser needs of Assam and nearby states but also to be an industrial growth catalyst.

