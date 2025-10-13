Left Menu

Kerala Government Seeks Inclusive Teacher Appointment Policy Amid Court Debate

The Kerala government plans legal steps to extend Supreme Court-granted benefits, specific to the NSS management, to other aided schools, amid demands for inclusive teacher appointments. The move follows a clash over vacancies for differently-abled candidates, aiming for a balanced solution for educators and managements.

In a move to promote inclusivity in teacher appointments, the Kerala government announced intentions to extend benefits previously granted by the Supreme Court to the NSS management to other aided schools. This decision comes amid increasing demands for a more inclusive approach to teacher recruitment.

Education Minister V Sivankutty emphasized the need for a solution that respects the rights of differently-abled individuals while addressing the concerns of educators and school managements. The government's resolve follows a legal standoff over vacancies reserved for differently-abled candidates in aided schools, which has sparked significant debate.

The government is set to approach the Supreme Court again, seeking a general judgment that could finalize the policy. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reiterated the government's stance, aiming for a fair resolution that would meet the constitutional rights of vulnerable groups, with hopes the court will favor their plea.

