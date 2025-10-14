Left Menu

Tragic School Incident: Dress Code Consequence Claims Student's Life in Jharkhand

In Jharkhand's Garhwa district, a student passed away after allegedly being slapped by the principal for wearing slippers, violating the school dress code. The incident sparked protests and allegations of mental torture against the principal, demanding action from authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Garwah | Updated: 14-10-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 22:04 IST
Tragic School Incident: Dress Code Consequence Claims Student's Life in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic sequence of events in Jharkhand's Garhwa district, a class 12 student has died following an alleged violent reprimand by her school's principal for violating the dress code. The student, Divya Kumari, was reportedly slapped for attending school in slippers instead of the prescribed shoes.

Initially showing no severe health issues, Kumari later developed depression and was hospitalized. Despite treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi, she succumbed to her condition. Her death sparked outrage among family members and villagers, who alleged mental torture as the cause and demanded accountability from the school management.

The protestors implemented a blockade on the main road at Tehri Bhandaria chowk, which disrupted traffic for several hours. Authorities have promised to investigate and take necessary actions against those responsible. The school's principal has declined to comment on the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India and Mongolia Forge Stronger Diplomatic and Cultural Ties

India and Mongolia Forge Stronger Diplomatic and Cultural Ties

 India
2
Trump Displeased with Spain Over Defense Spending

Trump Displeased with Spain Over Defense Spending

 United States
3
Karnataka's Shakti Scheme Sets World Records

Karnataka's Shakti Scheme Sets World Records

 India
4
Aluminum Association Calls for Export Ban on Used Cans to China

Aluminum Association Calls for Export Ban on Used Cans to China

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025