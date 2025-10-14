Tragic School Incident: Dress Code Consequence Claims Student's Life in Jharkhand

In a tragic sequence of events in Jharkhand's Garhwa district, a class 12 student has died following an alleged violent reprimand by her school's principal for violating the dress code. The student, Divya Kumari, was reportedly slapped for attending school in slippers instead of the prescribed shoes.

Initially showing no severe health issues, Kumari later developed depression and was hospitalized. Despite treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi, she succumbed to her condition. Her death sparked outrage among family members and villagers, who alleged mental torture as the cause and demanded accountability from the school management.

The protestors implemented a blockade on the main road at Tehri Bhandaria chowk, which disrupted traffic for several hours. Authorities have promised to investigate and take necessary actions against those responsible. The school's principal has declined to comment on the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)