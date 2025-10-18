UNICEF-ICC roundtable in MP: Mithali Raj bats for investing in girls' health, opportunities

Former India women's cricket squad skipper and ICC ambassador Mithali Raj on Saturday said investing in girls' health and opportunities gives them the confidence to ''dream without barriers''.

She was speaking at a roundtable on the girl child jointly organised by UNICEF and International Cricket Council (ICC) under the theme 'A Promise to Children: Prioritizing Anaemia and Protection of Children'. It was attended by senior government officials, civil society members, media, and young changemakers.

''When we invest in girls' health and opportunities, we give them the confidence to dream without barriers,'' Raj said while urging young participants to believe in themselves and use their voices and talents to drive change in their communities.

Delivering the keynote address, UNICEF India Representative Cynthia McCaffrey lauded Madhya Pradesh's commitment to gender equality, nutrition, and child rights.

''When children are well nourished, protected, and supported to learn and play, they thrive. And that is the promise we must deliver on. The UNICEF's partnership with ICC uses sport to build resilience, confidence, and life skills in children, especially girls, by creating safe, inclusive spaces where they can grow, lead, and shape their future,'' a release quoted her as saying.

MP Additional Chief Secretary (Tourism, Home and Culture) Sheo Shekhar Shukla highlighted the state initiatives for women's empowerment and praised the collaborative approach of the roundtable in advancing child rights.

Indore Divisional Commissioner Dr Sudam Pandharinath Khade reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring every child has access to nutrition, protection, and opportunity.

''We are determined to make our flagship schemes more impactful at the last mile,'' he said.

Among the inspiring voices was Gauranshi Sharma, a UNICEF India Youth Advocate from Madhya Pradesh and badminton gold medallist at the 2021 Deaflympics in Brazil.

Speaking through sign interpretation, she said, ''Disability does not define what a girl can achieve. With the right support and equal opportunity, every girl can fly high and make her country proud.'' The dialogue highlighted Madhya Pradesh's progress through initiatives like Anaemia Mukt Bharat, Ladli Lakshmi Yojana, and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, which have promoted girls' education, delayed early marriage, and strengthened community engagement on health and gender equity.

Speakers underscored the need for sustained collaboration among departments of Health, Women and Child Development, Education, and Panchayati Raj to ensure children's voices are reflected in local governance through Gram Panchayat Development Plans (GPDPs).

Anil Gulati, Chief ad interim (a.i.) UNICEF Madhya Pradesh facilitated the interaction.

The event concluded with an interactive session exploring community-led action for a 'Suposhit aur Samarth Madhya Pradesh' (nourished and empowered state) where every girl can learn, grow and lead.

